CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 1,861.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,536 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 628,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,316.35. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 91,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,414.94. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,960. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.74.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

