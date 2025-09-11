Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 33,638 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. $TBI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 527.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 241,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,835,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 46.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 194,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. TrueBlue has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

