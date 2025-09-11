Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $572,000 in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. $LSPD

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 3.8%

LSPD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 61.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $304.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.