Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

