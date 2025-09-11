Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

