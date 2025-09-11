Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on CMLS
Cumulus Media Stock Up 5.3%
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cumulus Media
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Stock Average Calculator
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.