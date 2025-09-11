CVE:ELE FY2025 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elemental Altus Royalties in a report issued on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Elemental Altus Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$2.25.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

CVE ELE opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.01. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.48.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

