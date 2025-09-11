DA Davidson Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $300.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $196.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.23.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $188.57. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

