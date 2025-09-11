DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lovesac

Lovesac Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.35. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $35,256.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,200. This trade represents a 5.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lovesac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.