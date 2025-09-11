Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.34. 1,433,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 789,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Up 2.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVES. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.