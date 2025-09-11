Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Treatt (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt (LON:TET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 260 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Treatt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.67.

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 263.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.75 and a beta of 1.02. Treatt has a 12-month low of GBX 180 and a 12-month high of GBX 570.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

