DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1429.
DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.6%
NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.17 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.13 and a beta of 1.63.
DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
