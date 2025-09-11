DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1429.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.17 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.13 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

