Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

