Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Trading Up 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 916,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 496,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $155.52 million and a PE ratio of -3,309.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

