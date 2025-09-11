Disciplina Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.0% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $497,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.8%

NVDA opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,398,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,726,693.86. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,755 shares of company stock valued at $619,935,680 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

