Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.03% from the company’s previous close.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

DEC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diversified Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.