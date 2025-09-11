Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,724.50. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,352,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 165.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 384.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE DLB opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.