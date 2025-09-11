Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Receives $112.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.9167.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5,440.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 116.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dollar General by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.