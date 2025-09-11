Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,097 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

