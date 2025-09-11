Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 150,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 187,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drilling Tools International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Drilling Tools International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,414,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 244,157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth $221,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Drilling Tools International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Drilling Tools International by 187.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of -0.42.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

