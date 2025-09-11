Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 150,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 187,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on DTI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drilling Tools International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of -0.42.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
