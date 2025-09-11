DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

