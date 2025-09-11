Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.2857.

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.