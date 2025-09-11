Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 389,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,585 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 822,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

