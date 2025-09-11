Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $35.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $22,284,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

