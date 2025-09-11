EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 792 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

