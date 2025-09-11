EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,124 Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Murphy Oil Corporation has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $36.63.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

