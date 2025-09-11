Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 120.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,908,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 44,440.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,364,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341,217 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,308,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,260 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 322.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,499,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,871 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 229.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,705 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

