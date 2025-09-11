ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. 153,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

