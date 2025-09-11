Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.73. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 291.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

