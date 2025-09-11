Evolent Health’s (EVH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

EVH opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.73. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $72,326,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,885 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,854,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,520 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

