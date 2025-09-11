Fabrinet $FN Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $64,274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 18,800.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 240.9% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 114,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,803 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.8%

FN stock opened at $371.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.93. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $380.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.