FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $431.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $362.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $360.82 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

