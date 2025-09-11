FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $394.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as low as $361.98 and last traded at $363.09, with a volume of 91888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $431.25.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,558,000 after acquiring an additional 192,448 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.