Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) versus FMC (NYSE:FMC) Financial Comparison

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FMC and Farmmi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get FMC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 7 5 0 2.31 Farmmi 0 0 0 0 0.00

FMC currently has a consensus price target of $49.58, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Farmmi.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FMC has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmmi has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Farmmi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Farmmi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FMC and Farmmi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.25 billion 1.08 $341.10 million $0.80 46.07 Farmmi $64.13 million 0.04 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Farmmi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% Farmmi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FMC beats Farmmi on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Farmmi

(Get Free Report)

Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.