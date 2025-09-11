Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 1,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.66% of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

