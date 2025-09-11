Financial Analysis: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) & HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) and HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RCM Technologies and HAYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies 4.53% 39.98% 10.57% HAYS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCM Technologies and HAYS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies $278.38 million 0.71 $13.33 million $1.76 15.11 HAYS $8.55 billion 0.15 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

RCM Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HAYS.

Volatility & Risk

RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RCM Technologies and HAYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 HAYS 0 0 0 1 4.00

RCM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.99%. Given RCM Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than HAYS.

Summary

RCM Technologies beats HAYS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, international recruitment, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school staffing and recruitment, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, IT infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions; and data solutions, digitization, recruiting process outsourcing, human capital management solutions, workforce management, and consulting services. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About HAYS

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

