Financial Comparison: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 1 0 0 1.50 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lufax and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Lufax.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.53 $125.31 million ($0.77) -3.81 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $54.95 million 5.14 $37.04 million $1.83 7.32

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 67.95% 12.32% 9.03%

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Lufax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

