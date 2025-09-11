Financial Contrast: Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) & Soho China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Risk and Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho China has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Soho China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -766.20% -741.44% -60.41% Soho China N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 23.81 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Soho China $214.29 million 1.07 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Soho China”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safe and Green Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho China.

Summary

Safe and Green Development beats Soho China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Soho China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

