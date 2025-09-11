Financial Contrast: Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Toro Energy and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06%

Risk & Volatility

Toro Energy has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Toro Energy and Ero Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.58 -$68.47 million $1.37 11.86

Toro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ero Copper.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toro Energy and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ero Copper 0 3 6 1 2.80

Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Toro Energy.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Toro Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

