Financial Review: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI)

Five Star Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Five Star Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Glacier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $213.40 million 3.28 $45.67 million $2.45 13.38 Glacier Bancorp $1.27 billion 4.54 $190.14 million $1.92 25.29

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 22.14% 12.89% 1.25% Glacier Bancorp 16.72% 6.63% 0.78%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Five Star Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp



Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Glacier Bancorp



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

