Financial Review: Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) and Its Competitors

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vertical Aerospace to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A -$998.35 million -0.10 Vertical Aerospace Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 11.30

Analyst Ratings

Vertical Aerospace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vertical Aerospace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Vertical Aerospace Competitors 406 2174 3400 126 2.53

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Vertical Aerospace Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

