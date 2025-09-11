First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

