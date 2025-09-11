FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

