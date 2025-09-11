Fluence Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,911 call options.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Fluence Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

