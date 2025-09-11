Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

FMX stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

