Foot Locker’s (FL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Zacks Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FL opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Franklin Bracken sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $365,589.00. Following the sale, the president owned 213,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,652. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,765,000 after buying an additional 136,836 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,707 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 384,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,504 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,736,845 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 135,982 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

