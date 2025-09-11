Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Founder Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGL opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Founder Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Founder Group Company Profile

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities principally in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial solar projects. Founder Group Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

