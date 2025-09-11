FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Head-To-Head Comparison

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOX and Spanish Broadcasting System”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.42 $2.26 billion $4.91 10.55 Spanish Broadcasting System $155.06 million 0.02 $1.66 million $0.17 2.35

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FOX and Spanish Broadcasting System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 13.88% 18.86% 9.56% Spanish Broadcasting System -4.51% -7.23% -1.67%

Volatility & Risk

FOX has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOX beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

