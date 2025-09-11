Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $32,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 250.98%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

