Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £32,440.85 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total value of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £37,100.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £54,000.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total transaction of £53,100.

On Monday, September 1st, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £55,500.

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £83,600.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £19,000.

On Wednesday, August 27th, David John Braben sold 20,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £76,000.

On Friday, August 22nd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total transaction of £57,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 384.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 368.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.01. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 175.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 397. The firm has a market cap of £143.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Featured Articles

