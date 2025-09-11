Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $12.39. Fujifilm shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 58,957 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Fujifilm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.
Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
